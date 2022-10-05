x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Perry police chief injured in 'rolling standoff,' Dallas County Sheriff's Office says

The suspect was armed with a handgun but put the weapon down once "some items" were offered, Deputy Adam Infante said.

More Videos

PERRY, Iowa — Perry Chief of Police Eric Vaughn was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting during a standoff with a suspect, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

A Perry resident shot out the back window of a vehicle before 5 a.m., prompting a response from Perry officers with assistance from Dallas County deputies. Law enforcement searched for the suspect — identified as Jeremiah Messner — for an hour-and-a-half to two hours before the situation evolved into what Deputy Adam Infante called a "rolling standoff."

The man was armed with a handgun but put the weapon down once "some items" were offered to the suspect, including a lighter, Infante added.

"As we went into effect an arrest, [the suspect] made it back to the weapon, a struggle ensued ... and the chief of the Perry Police Department, Eric Vaughn, was shot in the leg," Infante said at a press conference late Tuesday morning.

Vaughn was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines and is expected to be released Wednesday. No charges have been filed against Messner as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to our "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles