Perry police chief injured in 'rolling standoff,' Dallas County Sheriff's Office says

The suspect was armed with a handgun but put the weapon down once "some items" were offered, Deputy Adam Infante said.

PERRY, Iowa — Perry Chief of Police Eric Vaughn was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting during a standoff with a suspect, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

A Perry resident shot out the back window of a vehicle before 5 a.m., prompting a response from Perry officers with assistance from Dallas County deputies. Law enforcement searched for the suspect — identified as Jeremiah Messner — for an hour-and-a-half to two hours before the situation evolved into what Deputy Adam Infante called a "rolling standoff."

The man was armed with a handgun but put the weapon down once "some items" were offered to the suspect, including a lighter, Infante added.

"As we went into effect an arrest, [the suspect] made it back to the weapon, a struggle ensued ... and the chief of the Perry Police Department, Eric Vaughn, was shot in the leg," Infante said at a press conference late Tuesday morning.

Vaughn was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines and is expected to be released Wednesday. No charges have been filed against Messner as of Tuesday morning.