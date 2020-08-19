"I'd never seen anything like it." Perry residents have a long way to go with cleanup

The Parks and Recreation director told local 5 cleanup could take another month.

PERRY, Iowa — "This is better compared to what it looked like after the storm," Perry resident Megan Burk said.

Looking at Burk's home, that could be hard to believe.

An uprooted tree found it's new home on her duplex's roof in Perry.

For now, the building is fine, the cars though, not so much.

"My car was totaled. I'd never seen anything like it. The wind was crazy. The neighbors trampoline was literally in half," Burk told Local 5.

Thankfully, neither Ivana Santis or Megan Burk, who rent the two sides of the duplex, were home during the storm.

"We're just lucky to be alive. It was loud and it was crazy. I've never seen anything like it," Burk said.

Both Santis and Burk are now waiting for tree removal and aid from insurance.

"They'll be able to help when they can help but they've had, they said, more than a million dollars in damages to their properties so hopefully it will be sooner rather than later," Burk said.

Meanwhile, the rest of Perry continues it's cleanup efforts.

"It's not like a tornado," Perry Parks and Recreation Director John Anderson said. "It's not like a portion of town got hit. It was the whole entire town that got it, so yeah, it's heartbreaking."

The town's cleanup efforts though, may just be starting.

"In the next week or two we'll have the first round through town done. Then I suppose we'll have a second or even a third round," Anderson said.