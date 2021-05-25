Sheriff's office: Person hit, killed by garbage truck near Mitchellville

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the Aspen Waste Systems of Des Moines truck was not at fault for the person's death.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person is dead after being hit by a garbage truck along the 10400 block of NE University Avenue Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene along NE University Ave, also part of Highway 163, around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning for a person who had entered the westbound lanes of traffic from the north.

The pedestrian struck by the Dumpster Roll-off Truck died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses saw the victim walk out of the north ditch of Hwy 163 before they were struck by the side of the Aspen truck.

There aren't any sidewalks or crosswalks in the area and the posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. The sheriff's office says the driver of the garbage truck belonging to Aspen Waste Systems of Des Moines was not at fault.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.