One person injured in Newton house fire Sunday morning

NEWTON, Iowa — One person is in serious condition after their home started on fire Sunday morning.

According to the Newton Fire Department, the resident of a home located in the 400 block of West 7th Street North called 911 reporting the fire just before 11:00 AM. Fire crews rescued the person inside the home as soon as they arrived on scene at 11:21 AM.

The resident of the home was flown to Mercy One Des Moines by Mercy Air Transport due to weather conditions and was later flown to the University of Iowa Burn Unit where they remain in serious condition.

Fire crews remained on scene until 3:00 PM to completely put out the fire. The Newton Fire Department was assisted by the Newton Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, and Baxter Fire Department.