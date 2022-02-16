Man dies after gunshot to head at Iowa shooting range

The fatal incident happened Wednesday, Feb. 16, at a shooting range in Princeton, Iowa.

PRINCETON, Iowa — A person was shot in the head Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, while at an outdoor gun range on 286th Avenue in Princeton, Iowa.

According a press release from Scott County Sheriff's Office, responders received a call at 9:36 a.m. for a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his head at Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range.

The release says medical crews pronounced the victim dead on scene. The man's name is being withheld pending his family's approval.

The Princeton shooting range has a safety officer on site during its peak hours, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Officials are still investigating the incident.