DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet has died following a Friday morning house on Des Moines' east side, firefighters tell Local 5.

Crews were called to a home near East 24th Street and East Grand Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters tell Local 5 it was primarily a basement fire.

The Des Moines Fire Department said two adults lived there, and weren't hurt. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said they provided some financial assistance for lodging and other immediate needs.

First responders said it's unknown what type of pet died in the fire.