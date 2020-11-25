Piano duo holding virtual concert series as a means to make a living

The group, Pianopalooza, is returning for their second season of online performances Wednesday. It also kicks off the start of a new project.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it left many musicians wondering what they we're going to do next. In a time of so much uncertainty, the group Pianopalooza became creative.

They took initiative after noticing all of their gigs were being canceled, and decided it was time to move everything virtual and live stream their performances. Like they will be doing this Wednesday.

"It's a safe way for people to gather, although digitally, and enjoy music," Jerry Lorenson said.

Lorenson is one half of the dueling piano duo. He and other bandmate Tony Bohnenkamp said they wanted their live streaming concerts to feel as similar to in person concerts, as possible.

To make this happen they perform in a room with dim overhead lights. They set up a cloth backdrop with a picture of a fully stacked bar, two barstools and them out in front with their pianos and microphones.

They also incorporated virtual tip jars.

"In this case we're taking Venmo, and PayPal and Cash App, so you know people can send their request along with a tip and that bumps it up to the front.

The fulltime musicians first began the performances in March, and accepting the tips through the livestreams was a way to keep some income rolling in.

Over the summer, they were able to hold some in-person shows. However, with coronavirus cases being higher now, they wanted to head back online.

The duo noted that Wednesday is not just the second season of their live streaming performances, it's a kickoff for their new project which comes out Friday.

"We filmed ten different bands, in four days and shot it all out there with plans to release it as a live streamed concert series," Lorenson said.

Tickets for this series will be available on their website.

Though Pianopalooza said they don't see themselves performing many in-person gigs until later next year, they did mention that they liked performing through live streams because it gives them a chance to connect more with fans.

"I've played in a thousand bars," Bohnenkamp said. " It's really cool to stream into somebody's living room and interact with them when they live in Texas or something like that. Those experiences are really unique."