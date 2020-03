Des Moines Police and Fire Officials on scene of a gas leak that started after a truck crashed into a building in the 2100 block of East 14th street in Des Moines.

According to the Des Moines Fire Department, the call came in just before 9:45 p.m. that a driver crashed into the building hiting the gas meter before taking off.