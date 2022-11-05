Pieper Lewis, convicted of killing her accused rapist, escapes custody

Lewis was originally sentenced to five years of probation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in Sept. 2022.

Pieper Lewis, a sex trafficking victim who was convicted of killing her accused rapist, has escaped custody.

According to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections, Lewis walked away from the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6 a.m. on Nov. 4. She cut off her ankle monitor before departing.

On Sept. 13, Lewis was sentenced to five years of probation after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. Both charges were punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Des Moines Police Department are aware of Lewis's escape. A warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Lewis had not previously escaped from custody.