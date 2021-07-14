MUSCATINE, Iowa —
Update: 5 p.m.
Officials announced that two people were confirmed dead as a result of the crash. They also briefly described the aircraft in question, saying that it is a small plane.
Further information, such as the cause of the crash and the identities of the deceased, is not yet available.
Original story:
A plane crashed in a rural part of Muscatine County, according to a statement from the City of Muscatine.
The crash happened west of Highway 38 near 170th Street. The City of Muscatine posted about the crash on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. Officials were asking the public to avoid the area.
This location is about a mile north of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
A spokesperson from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department said several agencies were on scene.
There was no word yet on what type of plane was involved, or why it crashed.
WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene.