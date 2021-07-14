A small plane crashed in a rural part of Muscatine County, leaving two people dead.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Update: 5 p.m.

Officials announced that two people were confirmed dead as a result of the crash. They also briefly described the aircraft in question, saying that it is a small plane.

Further information, such as the cause of the crash and the identities of the deceased, is not yet available.

Original story:

A plane crashed in a rural part of Muscatine County, according to a statement from the City of Muscatine.

The crash happened west of Highway 38 near 170th Street. The City of Muscatine posted about the crash on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. Officials were asking the public to avoid the area.

This location is about a mile north of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.

A spokesperson from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department said several agencies were on scene.

The public is asked to avoid 170th Street just west of Highway 38 due to a plane crash. Emergency crews on scene and road is blocked off on all directions. Posted by City of Muscatine, Iowa - City Government on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

There was no word yet on what type of plane was involved, or why it crashed.