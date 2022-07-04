Ooey, gooey plant-based cinnamon rolls are coming to Des Moines

Cinnaholic opens its doors 10 a.m. Friday in the East Village.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The East Village is about to get a whole lot sweeter, as Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Roll opens its doors Friday, April 8. It is a 100% plant-based bakery that is ready to add some sugar and spice to the community.

The franchise is known for its famous cinnamon rolls that were first seen on ABC's "Shark Tank." But if gooey goodness is not your sweet of choice, they also have plant-based cookies, edible cookie dough, dessert bars and soft serve.

Co-owners Shane and Erica Shouldeen fell in love at first bite when they tried a cinnamon roll in Chicago.

"We just knew we had to bring this home," Shane said.

With 20 different frostings and over 20 topping choices, the combinations of flavors are endless. And if your creation takes off, it could be featured on the menu.

So what do you think would be the perfect combination of flavors to represent Des Moines? A good way to find out, the bakery will offer any gourmet cinnamon rolls for just $1 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at its grand opening celebration.

The Good Morning Iowa team had a sneak peek and an early taste test of some of the favorite flavors, including the "cookie monster."