Play Bingo with the #DSMLocalChallenge

Catch Des Moines and Greater Des Moines Partnership launch bingo to support local businesses in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The economy of metropolitan areas has taken that hit as a result of Covid-19. Hotels seeing occupancy rates well below average, we can’t dine in restaurant, our way of life is changed for the right reasons.

While restaurants and business shift how they do business, the Des Moines Partnership and Catch Des Moines have started a big push to help as much as possible.

“One of the things we just came out with is called DSM Local Challenge.” says Greg Edwards, President and CEO of Catch Des Moines.

Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership says, “Really the goal of the Local Challenge is to encourage the residents of Central Iowa to help small businesses.”

It’s pretty simple, you support a local business, end a picture and hashtag DSM Local Challenge out on social media, and tag three others to do the same.

It’s taken off with more than 22 million impression on social media

And on Wednesday they launched a new way to have fun while shopping local.

“BINGO! Who in Iowa Doesn’t love Bingo”

The card is made up of various ways to support the local economy. Buying tickets for a future event, get delivery, so on and so forth.

“When you get 5 bingo boxes checked you’re a winner. And that will qualify you for prizes that we’ve got donated from restaurant gift cards hotel stays some tee shirts that we have different kinds of things from all over the community.”

It’s Iowans helping Iowans, a show of who we are while having a little fun doing it. It’s that character that Byers says will help us get through these challenging times.

“In terms of how we’ve dealt with this situation it really is what makes des moines and Iowa great we do know how to work together we have grit, we know how to deal with challenges and we do know how to assess that new normal and move forward. “