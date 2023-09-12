Crews battling barn fire in Pleasant Hill Tuesday night, officials say

At least 15 emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including crews from the Des Moines, Altoona, Mitchellville, Saylor Township, Delaware and Pleasant Hill.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — No one was hurt in a Pleasant Hill barn fire Tuesday night, though some animals may have been injured or displaced, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office official.

Capt. Ryan Evans told Local 5 the fire happened at barn at 2060 NE 56th Street shortly before 10 p.m.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze. Evans added that the "land owner does have sheep in the building, but the doors are left open for them to roam", meaning the animals are likely to have escaped. Horses were nearby the fire as well.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire, as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

