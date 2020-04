Police are investigating right now

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Someone called 911 on Thursday morning regarding a body floating in the Des Moines River in Pleasant Hill.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene of the Vandalia Boat Ramp to find the body in the water. They pulled the person out of the river and cleared the scene within a half hour. The call came in around 10:40 a.m.

Police are not revealing the gender or any other details about the victim.