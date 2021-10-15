Iowa's Teacher of the Year awarded to Pleasant Valley High School Teacher

19-year teacher Sara Russell received the honors for making a positive impact on her students and colleagues.

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Iowa's Teacher of the Year will be represented by a long-time Pleasant Valley High School social studies teacher.

19-year teacher Sara Russell was named Iowa Department of Education's 2022 Teacher of the Year, as announced by Governor Kim Reynolds during a surprise ceremony at Pleasant Valley High School on Friday.

“I am proud of the amazing work Sara Russell is doing to make a difference in the lives of her students and the impact she is having on the education system in our state,” said Governor Reynolds. “Outstanding educators like Sara ensure our students are well prepared for careers and education beyond high school. Every day, she brings a positive and engaging approach to her students while helping them develop critical-thinking and team-building skills, which they'll take with them far beyond the classroom throughout their lives.”

Russell, 43, told News 8 the challenges of the global pandemic make the honor even more meaningful.

"To have this recognition at any point in my career would have been wonderful," Russell said. "But, after last year, I think all teachers, even if they were veteran teachers felt like they were new, (so) it really is such an honor."

Russell leads student-centered, hands-on learning, and says she's proud of the perseverance and support among teachers and students over the last two difficult years.

She explained she takes many approaches to ensure students are able to grasp the importance of what is being taught.

“I believe in the idea that you will never truly understand a concept or idea until you can apply it to your own life or the world around you,” Russell said. “While direct instruction is a necessary component of learning, I structure as much of my class time as possible around student activities that demand students to make their own meaning of concepts or ideas, usually in a cooperative environment. With all of the activities, I strive to have students discuss, defend, explain and apply their learning.”

The annual Teacher of the Year award honors those who make an impact on their students and colleagues. Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo says Russell's abilities to connect with those around her will help Iowa school systems excel as well.

"Sara is a teacher, leader, (and) mentor to first-year teachers, and advocate of collaborative learning environments," Lebo said. "Her leadership and passion will help Iowa's education system grow and expand opportunities for students.

Listed below are the other finalist for the 2022 Iowa Teacher of the Year:

Dawn Arnold, a mathematics teacher from Benton Community High School, Van Horne.

Kelli Kovarik, language arts teacher at North Fayette Valley High School, West Union.

Elaine Menke, an instrumental music teacher at Lakewood Elementary, Norwalk.

Staci Mercado, an English teacher at Central DeWitt High School, DeWitt.