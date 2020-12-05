Pleasantville Christian Church adapting to life after fire

On March 30, the Pleasantville Christian Church was rendered a total loss in a massive fire. How will the community move forward?

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — On March 30, a devastating fire all but destroyed the Pleasantville Christian Church. Services were strictly online due to COVID-19 at that point, but now that churches are beginning to have in-person services again, the struggles will continue for a different reason.

Pastor Donald Naftz says the church as it was before the fire is a total loss, and that investigators ultimately couldn't find any sure cause of the fire.

Donations are being accepted for the rebuilding efforts. If you'd like to donate, send it to this address:

Pleasantville Christian Church

P.O Box 188