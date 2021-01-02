Pole Positions Raceway in Des Moines holds monthly Sunday Karting Academy

Pole Positions Raceway offers an easy and affordable way to get kids interested in racing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The last Sunday of every month, Pole Positions raceway hold Karting Academy.

Kids spend the first part in a classroom setting learning the ins and outs of the go-karts and track before getting to head out and burn some rubber.

Mark Bonnell, the president at Pole Position Raceway, says go-karting is a great way to get kids interested in the sport of racing and a cheap way to get started.

"One of the things that is interesting is that a lot of the professional racers from whether it's NASCAR, Sprint Car, all the way to Formula One, usually get their start racing karts," says Bonnell. "Go-Karts are the basic way to get into racing and it's affordable to do compared to going to have to buy a car and figuring out all the licensing on all of that.

You must be 48 inches tall to race go-karts at Pole Positions Raceway but Bonnell says they attract people of all ages, from as young as 6 to as old as 103.