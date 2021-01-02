x
Local News

Pole Positions Raceway in Des Moines holds monthly Sunday Karting Academy

Pole Positions Raceway offers an easy and affordable way to get kids interested in racing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The last Sunday of every month, Pole Positions raceway hold Karting Academy.

Kids spend the first part in a classroom setting learning the ins and outs of the go-karts and track before getting to head out and burn some rubber.

Mark Bonnell, the president at Pole Position Raceway, says go-karting is a great way to get kids interested in the sport of racing and a cheap way to get started.

"One of the things that is interesting is that a lot of the professional racers from whether it's NASCAR, Sprint Car, all the way to Formula One, usually get their start racing karts," says Bonnell. "Go-Karts are the basic way to get into racing and it's affordable to do compared to going to have to buy a car and figuring out all the licensing on all of that.  

You must be 48 inches tall to race go-karts at Pole Positions Raceway but Bonnell says they attract people of all ages, from as young as 6 to as old as 103.

The cost is $50 per racer and walk-ins are welcome.

