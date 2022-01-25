Police: 1 hospitalized after Ankeny shooting

ANKENY, Iowa — One person is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, according to the Ankeny Police Department.
The incident was reported at 1103 SW 28th St. at 8:45 p.m.
Police are at the scene and asking the public to avoid the area.
