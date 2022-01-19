x
Police: 2 found dead in West Des Moines

Officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers found a man and a woman dead in a home Wednesday morning, according to the West Des Moines Police Department (WDMPD).

Police responded to a welfare check at 1390 S. 100th St. shortly after 10 a.m. When they entered the residence, they found the two bodies.

The incident remains under investigation and WDMPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

