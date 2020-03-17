Police: 2 people shot in Des Moines

The injuries, according to officers, are believed to be non-life threatening.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A male juvenile and an adult female were taken to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of SW 12th Street around 3:45 p.m. According to police, a male juvenile was shot in the face. An adult female suffered from a gunshot wound to her leg. Both were conscious and alert when police arrived. Their injuries, according to police, do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to police, the shootings were related to a dispute with others that the victims know. The investigation is ongoing. A portion of the street was shut down for about an hour.