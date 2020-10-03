Police: 2 suspects wanted in connection to Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are wanted in the connection of a shooting that injured a 25-year-old man.
A post from the Des Moines Police Department's Facebook says 24-year-old Darreon Earl Wright and 16-year-old Thomas Cortez Davis both have active arrest warrants for Attempted Murder, Robbery in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper arm and chest. He survived his injuries.
Police say their whereabouts are currently unknown. Police believe the two may have left Des Moines for Marshalltown or Fort Dodge.
Anyone who knows information about their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers if Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online. You may remain anonymous, and reward funds are available.