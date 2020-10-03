Police: 2 suspects wanted in connection to Des Moines shooting

Des Moines police say the shooting happened at the 5000 block of SW 9th Street. The victim survived shots in the chest and upper arm.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are wanted in the connection of a shooting that injured a 25-year-old man.

A post from the Des Moines Police Department's Facebook says 24-year-old Darreon Earl Wright and 16-year-old Thomas Cortez Davis both have active arrest warrants for Attempted Murder, Robbery in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper arm and chest. He survived his injuries.

Police say their whereabouts are currently unknown. Police believe the two may have left Des Moines for Marshalltown or Fort Dodge.

Anyone who knows information about their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.