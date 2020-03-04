Police: 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Des Moines Friday afternoon

Officers say the incident happened near the intersection of 35th Street and Kingman Boulevard.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33 year-old woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the stomach Friday afternoon, Des Moines police said.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of 35th Street and Kingman Boulevard.

Officers believe the woman was in her car with her 17-year-old daughter, who later called 911, when the shooting happened.

Lifesaving efforts continued at the hospital, however, at approximately 6:00 p.m. the victim died.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said witnesses are cooperating with investigators, but there's no word on who is responsible just yet.

This is the eighth homicide in Des Moines this year.