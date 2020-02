Local 5 has a reporter headed to the scene

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have confirmed that an 8-year-old child was hit by a moving vehicle near 6th and University in Des Moines.

They said the vehicle was headed westbound between 25-30 mph when the incident occurred.

The child is said to be en route to a local hospital.

Police have not released the name or condition of the child at the time.