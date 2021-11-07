Police chase ends with car crashing into building in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the driver was taken to the hospital after the crash Saturday.

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A police chase ended with a car crashing into a building in rural Warren County Saturday according to the county sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said police were trying to stop the vehicle because the driver had an outstanding felony warrant. When the driver didn't stop, a chase ensued. The driver eventually crashed into the building.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital but there is no word on the individual's condition at this time.

