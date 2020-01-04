Police: Des Moines man arrested, charged with shooting 2 people in August 2019

Des Moines police say Chaeveon Marquez Patton, 21, is in custody after being on the run for seven months.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is in custody for fraud charges and allegedly injuring a man and a woman in an August 2019 shooting.

Around 12:39 a.m. on August 5, 2019, first responders were called to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of 13th Street. Officers found an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The man was shot in the stomach and the woman was shot twice in the leg. They were both taken to local hospitals and have since been released, according to police.

Police didn't release their identities.

Local 5 previously reported that an argument between the man, woman and the suspect lead to the shooting that night.

21-year-old Chaeveon Marquez Patton was brought into custody Tuesday on multiple charges.

Officers were called to a bank on the 3400 block of Ingersoll Avenue to investigate a fraud/forgery in progress.

Police say the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. 10 minutes later, an officer found the suspect and a foot chase began.

After he was caught, police identified Patton as the suspect. He was arrested for Forgery and Interference With Official Acts related to the bank incident.

He was also arrested for the warrants of Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury relating to the August 2019 shooting.

There were other warrants unrelated to the incidents, as well.