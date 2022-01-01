Deputies: Des Moines man dies after car crashes into creek, trapping him

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A 30-year-old Des Moines man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they found Bazirake Kariya trapped inside a vehicle in a creek near the 1200-mile mark of Highway 330. First responders attempted lifesaving measures and transported Kariya to UnityPoint Health Marshalltown where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said initial information indicated weather-related road conditions contributed to the crash, but it remains under investigation.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies had responded to more than 24 crashes as of noon Saturday.
