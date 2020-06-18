x
Police: excessive speed a significant contributing factor in early morning crash

Des Moines Police believe excessive speed was a significant contributing factor to a deadly motorcycle crash in Des Moines.
Des Moines Police believe excessive speed was a significant contributing factor to a deadly early morning motorcycle crash in Des Moines.

Around 1:19 a.m.Thursday, first responders arrived to the intersection of 6th Avenue and University Avenue to find a male motorcycle driver dead.

Police say the motorcyclist had been driving westbound on University Avenue when he crashed in the intersection.

Witness statements and a preliminary investigation suggest that excessive speed is a significant contributing factor to this crash.

The intersection will be closed for approximately two hours, police say.

