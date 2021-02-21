Police: female found dead in Ames apartment is "suspicious"

Police were conducting a welfare check.

AMES, Iowa — Ames police officers found a woman dead inside an apartment on Saturday night.

They were conducting a welfare check a little after 7 p.m. at an apartment at 407 South 5th Street in Ames. When officers got inside the apartment, they found a dead female.

Investigators processed the scene overnight and canvassed the area for information.

According to police, the cause of death is unknown at this time, but the circumstances appear suspicious.

Ames Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are involved in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.