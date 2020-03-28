Police ID man killed, other injured in Marshalltown shooting

"To the individual, or individuals, responsible for this cowardly act, we are coming for you. We will find you," said Chief of Police Michael Tupper on Facebook.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police in central Iowa have identified a man killed and another wounded in a shooting in Marshalltown earlier this week.

Police say 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting.

Officers and medics sent to a residence on the 400 block of Union Street around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday found Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Brooks was taken to UnityPoint Hospital and has since been released.

A Facebook post from the Marshalltown Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

"To the individual, or individuals, responsible for this cowardly act, we are coming for you. We will find you. We are working tirelessly to make sure you face a jury of your peers. Justice and accountability will be done," Chief of Police Michael Tupper stated.

The investigation continues. No arrests have been made. Marshalltown PD want anyone with information to contact them at 641-754-5725. Tips can be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, by texting the word "marshall" to CRIMES (274637) or online.