Police ID woman killed in Friday afternoon shooting

Officers say the incident happened near the intersection of 35th Street and Kingman Boulevard.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police identified the woman shot and killed Friday afternoon as 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of 35th Street and Kingman Boulevard.

Officers believe the Bobbitt was in her car with her 17-year-old daughter, who later called 911, when the shooting happened.

Lifesaving efforts continued at the hospital, however, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Bobbitt passed away from her injury.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said witnesses are cooperating with investigators, but there's no word on who is responsible just yet.

This is the eighth homicide in Des Moines this year.