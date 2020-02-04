Police identify body found in Des Moines River

The call came in around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Police in Des Moines have identified the body that was found floating in the Des Moines on Thursday.

The Des Moies Police Department says someone called 911 on Thursday morning regarding a body floating in the Des Moines River in Pleasant Hill.

The body recovered is believed to be that of 30-year-old Jovanie Pierre Serrano.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene of the Vandalia Boat Ramp to find the body in the water. They pulled the person out of the river and cleared the scene within a half hour. The call came in around 10:40 a.m Thursday.

Des Moines officers say they believe Serrano jumped into the Des Moines River from the 6th Avenue bridge around 8:27 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Police had responded to the scene after receiving a tip from a relative who had been talking to Serrano on the phone before the call disconnected.

The relative told police that they were able to locate the phone in the river through its tracking system.

Additionally, police say the content of the call indicated that Serrano was suicidal and had jumped into the river deliberately. First responders were able to locate Serrano's jacket, but they were never able to locate his body.