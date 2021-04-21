Police identify body of man found in Des Moines lagoon Sunday

A release from the Des Moines Police Department says there is no indication or evidence of criminal activity around the death of 47-year-old Jamie Alan Hurley.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 18.

Des Moines police have identified the man whose body was found in a lagoon near the Harriet Street boat ramp over the weekend.

The body of Des Moines resident Jamie Alan Hurley, 47, was recovered from the lagoon Sunday.

Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche recovered from the scene was stolen from the city's east side in October 2018.

Sightings of the car have been documented as early as October 2019, according to DMPD. Detectives have confirmed Hurley was last seen in early January of this year.

There is no evidence to indicate Hurley was in the car when it entered the lagoon, according to police.

The circumstances around Hurley's death continue to be investigated by detectives with DMPD. They do not believe there is any indication or evidence of criminal activity surrounding his death.