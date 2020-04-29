Police identify construction worker hit and killed in Des Moines

Jorge Lopez Guillen was working near the road when a car struck him, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A construction worker hit and killed in Des Moines on Monday has been identified.

Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Douglas Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 72-year-old Eugene Davis of Des Moines had lost control of his car, left the roadway, and struck 41-year-old Des Moines resident Jorge Lopez Guillen, who was working on a construction site.

Fire department medics began lifesaving efforts at the scene and transported Lopez Guillen to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, according to police.

He later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Davis was issued the following citations:

Driving with a Suspended License

Failure to Maintain Control

No Insurance

Violation of 321 Code Resulting in Death