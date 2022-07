Officers found the victim deceased with "obvious traumatic injury."

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead in what police are investigating as Des Moines's 10th homicide of 2022.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers were called to 3630 Twana Ave. around 7:17 a.m. on July 17 to investigate reports of a deceased person. They found an adult male dead at the scene with "obvious traumatic injury."

The name of the victim has not yet been released.