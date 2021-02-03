2 year-old in critical condition following shooting in Des Moines

Police say the child was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines for treatment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A two year-old is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. Monday night near 13th Street and Jefferson Avenue in Des Moines.

Des Moines Police say they responded to reports of gunfire and an additional call of a child shot.

Officers say more than a dozen shots were fired into the home, striking a child who was seated inside.

The child was transported to Blank Children's Hospital, and remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Iowa State Patrol troopers found a crashed vehicle on I-80 near mile marker 115 in Dallas County.

Trooper observations at the scene indicated a potential connection to the shooting incident, and Des Moines Police Department officers responded to that location.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, five people have been detained.

Police also say two firearms have been recovered.

Detectives are now investigating this incident.