2 year-old in critical condition following shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A two year-old is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.
The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. Monday night near 13th Street and Jefferson Avenue in Des Moines.
Des Moines Police say they responded to reports of gunfire and an additional call of a child shot.
Officers say more than a dozen shots were fired into the home, striking a child who was seated inside.
The child was transported to Blank Children's Hospital, and remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Iowa State Patrol troopers found a crashed vehicle on I-80 near mile marker 115 in Dallas County.
Trooper observations at the scene indicated a potential connection to the shooting incident, and Des Moines Police Department officers responded to that location.
As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, five people have been detained.
Police also say two firearms have been recovered.
Detectives are now investigating this incident.
Local 5 News has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.