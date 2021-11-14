x
One hospitalized after shooting at Pleasant Hill apartment complex, police say

Police said officers questioned a person of interest but no arrests have been made.
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — One person was hospitalized after being shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Police said they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound in a parking lot at 720 Sherrylynn Boulevard shortly after 4:30 a.m. and first responders took him to the hospital.

PHPD said officers questioned a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 515-265-1444.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

