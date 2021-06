She was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

70-year-old Susan Hendrickson, of Des Moines, was last seen just before 7:00 pm at SW 9th and Randolph Ave.

Susan has health, medication, and memory concerns. She is approximately 5’2” in height, weighing 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing black-colored pants, a dark-colored shirt, and no shoes.