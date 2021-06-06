It happened Sunday morning near Darlington, Ind.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — An airplane crash investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash was reported at 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

The aircraft was found in a field near State Road 47 and County Road 800 East. The location is northeast of Crawfordsville.

ISP said there were two occupants: 21-year-old Benjamin Corbet of Franklin and 28-year-old Kristen Green, of Swisher, Iowa. Both of whom were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The FAA said the plane, a single-engine Diamond Katana DA40, had departed from the Lift Academy in Indianapolis at 9:53 a.m.

State Police officers are assisting federal agencies in the investigation, which is ongoing.