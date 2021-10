71-year-old Dennis "Denny" Lynn Daniels was last seen Oct. 24.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa — Dennis "Denny" Lynn Daniels was last seen Sunday, October 24. He was wearing a faded blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Denny stands about six feet tall, weights 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.