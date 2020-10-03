Police: Sixth-grader brings gun to Southeast Polk school

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A sixth-grader in the Southeast Polk Community School District is in custody after the Pleasant Hill Police Department says they brought a gun inside a sixth-grade center.
Police say a student at Spring Creek School told a staff member just before 9 a.m. Tuesday about another student possibly possessing a gun. The student with the gun was located without incident and no one was hurt, according to police.
The student with the gun was taken into custody and is being charged with possessing weapons on school grounds, police say.
"Our student’s and resident’s safety is our utmost priority," the Pleasant Hill Police Department said in a statement. "We ask that everyone take this time to ensure their weapons are secured in their homes and talk to their children about reporting similar incidents to the proper authorities."