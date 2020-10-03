Police: Sixth-grader brings gun to Southeast Polk school

The student was taken into custody and is being charged with possessing weapons on school grounds.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A sixth-grader in the Southeast Polk Community School District is in custody after the Pleasant Hill Police Department says they brought a gun inside a sixth-grade center.

Police say a student at Spring Creek School told a staff member just before 9 a.m. Tuesday about another student possibly possessing a gun. The student with the gun was located without incident and no one was hurt, according to police.

The student with the gun was taken into custody and is being charged with possessing weapons on school grounds, police say.