Officers say Caliana Corona was last seen Tuesday night.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are continuing to search for a missing 14-year-old girl from West Des Moines.

Officers say Caliana Corona was last seen March 31 in the city.

They say Corona is approximately 5'5" tall, 120 lbs. with long, dark hair.

If you have any information, please contact the West Des Moines Police Department at 515-222-3321.