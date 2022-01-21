Storm Lake Police: Child accidentally shoots 9-year-old in home

The nine-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A nine-year-old was injured after another child "unintentionally discharged" a handgun in a home Wednesday evening, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of East 12th Street after a child had "located an unsecured handgun" and accidentally shot the nine-year-old.

The nine-year-old was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.