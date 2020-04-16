Police: Suspect has life-threatening injuries after shooting himself outside of West Des Moines convenience store

First responders were called to two shots fired calls Thursday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — CORRECTION: Local 5 originally reported the suspect in a shooting incident died by suicide, but officials tell us the suspect shot himself but has not died.

A pair of shots fired calls in West Des Moines eventually escalated into a man shooting himself outside of a convenience store Thursday, officers said.

Police were called to the 500 block of Valley West Drive for a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m. Shortly afterwards, police were called to the QuikTrip on 22nd Street near I-235 for a similar call.

When police arrived, they saw a man leaving the west doors with a firearm. Police said an officer confronted the suspect, who then shot himself. The suspect was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Detectives are going to be investigating the rest of this afternoon to try and determine that," Sgt. Jason Bryan with the West Des Moines Police said.

Officers said no shots were fired by officers. They say the suspect shot several vehicles, but no one else was hurt.

Police aren't identifying the suspect's name at this time.

West Des Moines police expect to give another update Friday morning.