Police: Two hospitalized after shooting at Fort Dodge bar

Witnesses identified the person who shot the gun as a man who was on scene when officers arrived, but no charges have been filed.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two people were shot after a fight broke out at the Brass Monkey Bar around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the bar at 15 N. 10th St. to find a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her neck and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the woman was later Life Flighted to Des Moines.

Officials said Sunday morning both individuals were "last known to be in stable condition."

Police said the incident started with an altercation inside the bar between multiple individuals and then someone fired multiple shots. Witnesses identified the person who shot the gun as a man who was on scene when officers arrived. As of Sunday morning, police have not arrested or charged anyone in the shooting.

FDPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call the police department or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 515-573-1444, visiting www.wccrimestoppers.com or texting "LEC" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).