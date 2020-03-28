AMES, Iowa — Scammers posing as Alliant Energy are calling customers and threatening that their service will be disconnected if they don't pay their bill within 30 minutes.
That's according to the Ames Police Department, which sent out a tweet warning residents Saturday afternoon.
Ames PD says utility companies like Alliant Energy don't "operate in this manner" and that it's a scam.
Ames PD wants to remind you to not give our payment or personal information.
