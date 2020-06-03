Jennifer Simmons, 37, is facing one aggravated misdemeanor count of child endangerment — torture or cruelty.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care provider is facing a charge of child endangerment after allegedly striking a child in the face with an open hand.

A criminal complaint states Jennifer Simmons, 37, runs a daycare at 1206 S. 24th Ct. in West Des Moines.

Simmons allegedly struck a child under the age of 14 at her day care, according to Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department.

Court filings say the incident happened on Dec. 12, 2019. Simmons is facing one aggravated misdemeanor count of child endangerment — torture or cruelty.

According to Polk County Jail records, Simmons was booked into jail around 1:30 a.m. Friday and released shortly before 10 a.m.