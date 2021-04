First responders were called to a building near Lower Beaver Road and Twana Drive.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman was taken to the hospital after Des Moines police said she was stabbed in the head Tuesday night.

Details are slim, but police said she was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. They said the investigation is ongoing.