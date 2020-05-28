Political campaigns forced to pivot outreach due to coronavirus

The typical campaign wont work this year, forcing candidates to work virtually more than ever.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — In the midst of this pandemic, voters are still being asked to do their civic duty.

Primaries are next Tuesday and things are looking much different this time than they ever have before.

So how are candidates changing their strategy?

Phone call after phone call, replacing the normal door knocks.

With hours at his kitchen table, this republican from West Des Moines is running for the Iowa House.

When campaigning really picked up this summer, Aaron Sewell had to pivot because of COVID-19.

Making calls is paying off as people have more free time right now.

"Phone engagement has been up. A lot more people are taking calls," Sewell said.

Which he's hoping pays off in next Tuesday's primary.

"If we cant do the legwork, people flip a coin," Sewell said.

It's not just the phone, he has increased his mailers and much of his campaign has shifted to the digital platforms.

Through social networking ads and trying to recreate the face to face he and his volunteers would be having if his team were walking the streets.

"I feel like I've been doing a really nice job just engaging people in and out of my district, we have really productive conversations," Sewell said.

But talking through a computer isn't the same as looking someone in the eye.

"You have to get really creative when you're creating those relationships," Sewell said.

So it's been a lot of trial and error, like taking a test.

But he won't truly know if he's studying the right material until after he sees the results on primary day.

"Really interesting learning cycle for campaigns everywhere," Sewell said.

Coronavirus is also changing how voters vote.

Hundreds of thousands more absentee requests have been mailed in.

If you do vote in person, many polling locations are consolidated.

Sewell does have a primary challenger in House District 42.

Her name is Jacqueline Rienkena.