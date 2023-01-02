Polk County Sheriff's Office: Man dead following Wednesday crash

A car was crossing the intersection of NW 54th Avenue and NW 6th Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a truck hit the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

A man died Wednesday afternoon after his car was hit by a truck, according a Polk County Sheriff's Office press release.

Officials responded to the accident at the intersection of NW 54th Avenue and NW 6th Street just before 4 p.m. They believe the car was crossing the intersection when a truck entered it, hitting the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the truck were uninjured, but the driver of the car was badly hurt, according to Saylor Township first responders who were on the scene.

Officials treated the injured driver at the site of the accident before transferring him to an area hospital, where he later died.

The victim's name has not yet been released, but officials believe he is from Des Moines.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.



