Polk County exploring buying own coronavirus tests as county sees surge in cases

Supervisors have located a vendor that can secure tests

As of Monday night, Polk County was reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, according to the most recent health department data. 2,368 residents in the county had been infected with COVID-19.

Des Moines, the largest city in the county, is home to the first TestIowa site in the state. More than 66,700 residents in the county have filled out the online assessment to see if they qualify to get a test through the state program, but just a fraction of that number has been tested in the county.

Testing is the key to reopening the county and getting residents back to work, according to Polk County supervisor Matt McCoy. It's one of the biggest things that weighs on his mind. Now, supervisors are exploring the option of purchasing tests for the county.

"We have finally located a vendor that can get tests, so now we are working to try to establish relationships with Iowa-based labs that can actually process those tests and do it in large enough batches for us to be able to go in and do strike teams at our nursing home facilities, so that's what we are working on doing," said McCoy.

Long term care facility outbreaks are a real concern for the county, said McCoy. He knows of staff at these facilities who are reusing personal protective equipment and who cannot get tested at TestIowa sites. Polk County has seven confirmed LTC coronavirus outbreaks, with 255 residents and staff testing positive for the disease so far. Mass testing has not been instituted at every long term care facility in the county, but McCoy hopes with the county's own testing materials, that can be instituted. He said unfortunately, the state is not helping the county get more tests.

"The state actually has possession through TestIowa of our allotment of tests, and they're controlling it," said McCoy. "So the county has to go out and buy our own tests and acquire the lab facilities to actually do the testing if we're going to have better results and that's what we are pursuing right now. Obviously, if we wait for TestIowa, I'm not sure it's going to get to enough of our people and because of our huge outbreak in Polk County in central Iowa, both Polk County and Dallas County are surging right now, we need to be focused on that."

Gov. Kim Reynolds said at her press conference on Monday that testing will continue to ramp up. Several weeks ago, the state signed a $26 million contract with several Utah companies to launch TestIowa, which she said at the time would deliver 5,000 tests to Iowans every day when it reached its capacity. The machines have not yet been validated by the state hygienic lab, and the state is not processing 5,000 tests a day yet.